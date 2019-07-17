

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Inc. (TXT) reported second-quarter earnings per share above analysts' estimates. Looking forward, the company raised its full-year EPS guidance by $0.10.



For the second-quarter, net income was $0.93 per share, compared to $0.87 per share in the second quarter of 2018. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.86 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Second-quarter total revenues declined to $3.23 billion from $3.73 billion, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter.



Textron now expects 2019 earnings per share from continuing operations to be in a range of $3.65 to $3.85. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $3.70.



