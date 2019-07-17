UK Mortgages Ltd - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
London, July 17
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible 1
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvm
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of shares
|Number of voting rights1x
|% of voting rights
|ISIN code (if possible)
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|GGOOBXDZMK63
|NIA
|13,834,840
|NIA
|5.07
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|13,834,840
|5.07
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTRS.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration datex
Exercise/ Conversion Period'1
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTRS.3.1.1 (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration datex
|Exercise/ Conversion Period xi
|Physical or cash settlementxn
|Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiil
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
|x
Namexv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial in- struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|LF Seneca Diversified Income Fund
|1.11
|N/A
|1.11
|Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust
|0.71
|N/A
|0.71
|LF Seneca Diversified Growth Fund
|1.19
|N/A
|1.19
|Segregated Account
|0.15
|N/A
|0.15
|Sequel Growth Target Return
|0.50
|N/A
|0.50
|Sequel Balanced Target Return
|0.55
|N/A
|0.55
|Sequel Cautious Target Return
|0.78
|N/A
|0.78
|Sequel Global Target Income
|0.03
|N/A
|0.03
|Sequel Cautious Income
|0.05
|N/A
|0.05
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held