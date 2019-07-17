Everest Names GEP A Dominant Provider And Star Performer In Procurement Services Market, Citing Mastery Of Digital Technology, Category And Process Expertise As Growth Drivers

-GEP's leadership in the development and application of digital technology -- informed by the rapid growth of the SMART by GEP digital procurement platform is driving continued gains in global customer acquisition

-Category and process expertise, expanding geographical footprint and global reach bolster GEP's reputation for creative problem-solving

-GEP named both a Leader and a Star Performer on Everest's PEAK Matrix

CLARK, New Jersey, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading global provider of supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, has been honored as both a Leader and a Star Performer on Everest Group's 2019 PEAK Matrix Assessment of Procurement Outsourcing Providers.

According to Everest Group's latest assessment, GEP consolidated its position as a Leader and a Star Performer with robust growth in end-to-end procurement outsourcing engagements; enhanced category and process expertise; and increased global presence. GEP was also recognized for its strong procurement technology capabilities, specifically its AI-powered, cloud-native, source-to-pay software - SMART by GEP - that offers both direct and indirect procurement capabilities in a single unified platform.

"Fresh thinking, unrivaled depth and breadth of expertise, and an absolute mastery of digital technology enables GEP to deliver amazing results for industry-leading enterprises," said Al Girardi, vice president of global marketing & analyst relations at GEP. "We are honored that more than 350 of the world's best companies rely on GEP year after year to help achieve their strategic, operational and financial objectives. We're proud of the scale and duration of these long-term partnerships."

Everest Group issues its analysis of the procurement service provider landscape annually, measuring global providers on its proprietary Performance, Experience, Ability and Knowledge (PEAK) Matrix. Procurement outsourcing leaders are evaluated on criteria such as market success and wins, scale, scope, technology and innovation, delivery footprint and buyer satisfaction levels. Similarly, the Star Performer title is awarded to those demonstrating the strongest year-over-year (YOY) movement on the PEAK Matrix.

About GEP

GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate people - this is how GEP creates and delivers unified supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.

Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrants, Winner for Best Procurement Software and Best P2P Provider at the World Procurement Awards, and Best Provider at the EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP is frequently honored as an innovator and leader in source-to-pay direct and indirect procurement software by Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, Spend Matters, PayStream and Ardent Partners.

GEP is also ranked leader in managed procurement services (procurement outsourcing) by Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG, HfS and IAOP. In addition, the primary research firm in the management consulting sector, ALM Intelligence, ranks GEP leader in procurement strategy and supply chain consulting.

With 18 offices and operations centers in EMEA, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives. To learn more about our comprehensive range of strategic and managed services, please visit www.gep.com. For more about SMART by GEP, our cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform, please visit www.smartbygep.com.

Media Contact

Al Girardi

Vice President, Marketing & Analyst Relations

GEP

Phone: +1 732-382-6565

Email: al.girardi@gep.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518346/GEP_Logo.jpg