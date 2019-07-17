BTU Metals Corp.: Margot Naudie Joins BTU Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2019 / BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU" or the "Company") (BTU-TSX:V) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Margot Naudie to the BTU Board of Directors and Audit Committee.

Ms. Margot Naudie, CFA is President of Elephant Capital Inc. Ms. Naudie has 25 years of investment experience managing long-only, long/short, and global natural resource strategies. Her extensive experience in mining investing includes the management of natural resource mandates at TDAM, where she served as Managing Director, and CPPIB, where she was Senior Portfolio Manager for the Global Materials sector. She has been voted a Brendan Wood TopGun in 2009 to 2013. She holds an M.B.A. from the University of Western Ontario, a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science/Economics from McGill University, and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

"I am delighted to be joining the BTU team as a Board member and investor. BTU is well-positioned, given its attractive land position and strong technical team, to advance its Dixie Halo project in the prolific Red Lake camp along with its properties in Galway, Ireland."

BTU CEO, Paul Wood commented, "It is with great pleasure that we welcome Ms. Naudie to BTU. Her substantial experience, insight, as well as her leadership and stature in the mining sector will be of tremendous assistance as the Company advances its Dixie Halo properties in Red Lake, contiguous with Great Bear Resources.

The Company has granted Ms. Naudie 400,000 stock options at $0.18 for a period of two years from the date of grant in support of her role as Independent Director and Audit Committee. Additionally, the Company has granted a further 650,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the company, exercisable at a price of $0.18 per share for a period of two years from the date of grant.

The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

Concurrent with the appointment of Ms. Naudie, the Company announces the resignation of Mr. Doug Hunter who will focus fully on his role as VP Exploration as he overseas the drill program at Dixie Halo in Red Lake which is currently underway.

With this change to the BTU Board, the Company now has a majority of Independent Directors on the Board and a fully independent Audit Committee.

