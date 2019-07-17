

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) raised its full-year 2019 outlook.



Abbott now projects earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $2.06 to $2.12, adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $3.21 to $3.27 and organic sales growth of 7.0 to 8.0 percent for the full year 2019. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.22 per share for 2019. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Previously, the company expected earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $1.95 to $2.05, and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $3.15 to $3.25.



For third-quarter 2019, the company expects earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.53 to $0.55 and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.83 to $0.85. Analysts project third-quarter earnings of $0.85 per share.



