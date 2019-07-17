Fleet Management Software Market to Exhibit an Impressive CAGR of 16.52% by 2026; Increasing Focus on Fleet Effectiveness to Propel the Market, Says Fortune Business Insights

- Key Companies Covered in the Fleet Management Software Market Research Report are GPS Insight, Verizon, NexTraq, Geotab, Fleet Complete, Trimble, Global Track, Omnitracs, Autotrac, Mix Telemantics, and other players.

PUNE, India, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The global Fleet Management Software Market is anticipated to gain impetus from the increasing focus on fleet effectiveness. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, "Fleet Management Software Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the global market was valued at US$ US$ 14,047.6 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 46,584.7 Mn by 2026. In addition to this, the global Fleet Management Software Market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 16.52% throughout the forecast period.

Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/fleet-management-software-market-100893

The global Fleet Management Software Market is persistently growing due to the increasing usage of electronic logging device, increase in cloud-based fleet management solutions, increasing demand of real-time tracking service, and government regulations. The report classifies the global Fleet Management Software Market in four segments, namely, by development, by geography, by component, and by fleet type. By development, the market is grouped into on premise and cloud. By component, the market is segmented into solutions, performance management, services, and vehicle maintenance and diagnostics. Passenger cars and commercial fleet are the two groups of the fleet type segment. Fortune Business Insights states that increase in the international trade and requirement of operational skills are currently accelerating the growth of global Fleet Management Software Market. However, factors such as, compulsory merging of electronic logging devices and usage of wireless technology have also contributed to the market growth.

Adoption of Technologically Advanced Software is Likely to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

The global Fleet Management Software Market is divided into Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Amongst these, North America had procured a revenue US$ 4546.3Mn in 2018. The region is projected to remain dominant in the global Fleet Management Software Market during the forecast period, especially in the cloud-based segment. This is likely to occur because of the existence of strong and renowned market players that are present across the U.S. These players have been regularly conducting research and development activities and have also been executing fleet management software tools in numerous private and public companies. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, had obtained a revenue of US$ 2861.9 Mn in 2018. The region is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period due to the investments in small and medium organizations. The investments will in turn, increase the adoption of cloud-based fleet management software that are technologically advanced. In Asia Pacific, developing countries like India and China are anticipated to gain a considerable portion of the global Fleet Management Software Market in the coming years.

Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/fleet-management-software-market-100893

Prominent Software Companies Focus on Strategic Collaborations to Propel the Market

In February 2019, Omnitracs, a software company headquartered in Texas, U.S., announced the launch of MilesAhead Drive, Command, and Resolve solution. It will help in the simplification of exhaustive and daily job tasks that the fleet drivers are assigned with. The drivers would be able to smoothly access detailed information about specific routes as well as view the data of associated job tasks. In April 2019, Trimble Inc., a renowned California-based developer of unmanned aerial vehicles, receivers, software processing tools, etc., declared that it has teamed up with Cobalt, an IT asset life cycle management firm based in Ohio, to offer Trimble's fleet mobility clients with the ability to dispose of the old onboard equipment in an environment-friendly manner.

Key companies covered in the report

Verizon

Geotab

Trimble

GPS Insight

Omnitracs

Mix Telematics

Fleet Complete

Autotrac

NexTraq

Global Track



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/fleet-management-software-market-100893



Table of Content:

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities



Emerging Trends of Market

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Factors



Key Technological Developments



Industry SWOT Analysis

Global Fleet Management Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary



Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts - By Component (US$ Mn)



Solutions





Operations Management







Fleet Tracking and Geofencing









Routing and Scheduling







Vehicle Maintenance and Diagnostics







Performance Management







Driver Management









Fuel Management







Fleet Analytics and Reporting







Others



Services



Professional Services





Consulting







Training and Education







Support and Maintenance



Managed Services

Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts - By Fleet Type (US$ Mn)

Commercial Fleet



Passenger Cars

Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts - By Deployment (US$ Mn)

Cloud



On-Premises

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Geography (US$ Mn)

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

Latin America

Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/fleet-management-software-market-100893

Browse Related Reports:

5G Infrastructure Market size, share and global trend by Component (fibers, cables, antenna, transceiver, wireless backhaul, modem, router), By Communication Infrastructure (small cell, macro cell, radio access network (ran), Distributed Antenna System (das)), and geography forecast till 2026

size, share and global trend by Component (fibers, cables, antenna, transceiver, wireless backhaul, modem, router), By Communication Infrastructure (small cell, macro cell, radio access network (ran), Distributed Antenna System (das)), and geography forecast till 2026 Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Deployment (Cloud & On premises), By Service Type (Fraud Analytics & Authentication), by Industry Vertical (IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Size, Share and Global Trend by Deployment (Cloud & On premises), By Service Type (Fraud Analytics & Authentication), by Industry Vertical (IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities) and Geography Forecast till 2026 Data Integration and Integrity Software Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Component (Tools (Solutions), Services), By Deployment Model (On-Premises, On-Demand), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Others) And Geography Forecast till 2026

Size, Share and Global Trend by Component (Tools (Solutions), Services), By Deployment Model (On-Premises, On-Demand), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Others) And Geography Forecast till 2026 Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), by Software & Services (Software Solution, Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Others) And Geography Forecast till 2026

About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact us:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

US :+1-424-253-0390

UK :+44-2071-939123

APAC :+91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/881202/Fortune_Business_Insights_Logo.jpg

Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/948266/FLEET_MANAGEMENT_SOFTWARE_MARKET_Infographic.jpg