Centric Software Leads in Customer Satisfaction

Fashion PLM and Retail PLM market leader reports record levels of customer upgrades and public testimonies endorsing innovative solutions and best practices

CAMPBELL, California, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) leader Centric Software is proud to share that a record number of customers have upgraded their Centric PLM software to take advantage of market-leading, industry innovations and best practices for fashion PLM, retail PLM and consumer goods PLM. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

"Over 70 percent of our customers have publicly endorsed Centric PLM, which proves our commitment to serving our customers with market-driven innovations and industry best practices. A record number of 47 customers upgraded Centric PLM last year, choosing to continue partnering with us on PLM and digital transformation initiatives," says Ron Watson, VP of Product Development at Centric Software.

"We release a steady stream of new market-driven innovations in Centric 8 PLM each year. There were over 120 significant new features released in the past 12 months in addition to new digital boards in our game-changing Centric Visual Innovation Platform (CVIP)," champions Watson.

"Centric PLM is built to facilitate upgrades and for system longevity," Ravi Rangan, CTO at Centric Software confirms. "It is highly configurable, which eliminates the downtime and headaches of customized solutions. Our Agile DeploymentSM methodology ensures a rapid initial implementation while addressing customer-optimized business processes and scenarios through a wide array of configuration points and also implicitly supports future upgrades to make them quick and painless."

"We've successfully replaced homegrown systems and systems from 19 PLM providers including heavily customized solutions from other major PLM vendors," concludes Rangan.

Centric Software's successful upgrade record is a testament to its longstanding customer relationships. With a customer retention rate of 99% since the company began in 2006, and a customer satisfaction rate of over 95% last year, the PLM market leader has a loyal following.

"We were impressed with the speed of the implementation and how the Centric team has taken our feedback to make improvements and develop new features. Since we selected Centric PLM, our business continues to evolve, and Centric 8 has enough flexibility and innovations to remain our platform for future growth," says Tim O'Brien, Director of Soft Armor and Design at Safariland.

"We are proud that the number of customers who upgrade grows every year, keeping pace with the new innovations built into Centric PLM," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "Our customers' belief in our ability to provide the ultimate in PLM innovations and best practices is supported by our user adoption and customer retention rates, which are the highest in the industry."

Centric is a registered trademark of Centric Software. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Request a Demo

Centric Software (www.centricsoftware.com)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/770629/Centric_Software_Logo.jpg

Media Contacts:

Centric Software

Americas: Jennifer Forsythe, jforsythe@centricsoftware.com

EMEA: Kristen Salaun Batby, ksalaun-batby@centricsoftware.com

APAC: Lily Dong, lily.dong@centricsoftware.com