In the fall of 2017, German customs had revealed a "fraud cartel" around the Chinese photovoltaic manufacturer Sunowe, which is said to have circumvented the applicable minimum import prices. Among the arrested suspects was a local politician, which drew significant attention to the case. This year, the trial started in the spring, but suspension came at the beginning of July when the customs office did not provide evidence in time. A restart of the trial is expected this winter.From pv magazine Germany In October 2017, German customs authorities "discovered a fraud cartel with solar modules," ...

