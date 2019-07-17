



DJ PTA-News: Youbisheng Green Paper AG: Optionsvertrag zum Erwerb von bis zu 49% der Anteile an der Altech Chemicals Australia PTY LTD - HPA ProjektUnternehmensmitteilung für den Kapitalmarkt



Heidelberg (pta022/17.07.2019/14:25) - Die Youbisheng Green Paper AG ("YAG"), Heidelberg, ISIN DE000A2BPG14 und ISIN DE000A2LQUJ6, hat heute einen Optionsvertrag mit Altech Chemicals Limited ("Altech") und Altech Chemicals Australia PTY LTD ("Altech Australia") unterzeichnet, welcher es der Gesellschaft erlaubt, bis zu 49% der Anteile an dem hochreinen Alumina Projekt ("HPA") der Altech Australia für USD100 Mio. zu erwerben. Für diese Option zahlt die Gesellschaft an Altech eine Gebühr in Höhe von EUR 500.000,- in bar nach Closing. Die Option kann bis zum 1. Januar 2021 ausgeübt werden. Der Vertrag steht noch unter verschiedenen aufschiebenden Bedingungen, u.a. dem Abschluss der Due Diligence. Die Ausübung der Option soll mit liquiden Mitteln erfolgen, die die YAG im Rahmen der vorgeschlagenen Kapitalerhöhung in Deutschland und Europa einwerben möchte.



Altech Australia plant durch die 100% Tochtergesellschaften, Altech Meckering Pty Ltd and Altech Chemicals Snd Bhd., den Aufbau einer hochmodernen Produktionsanlage für hochreines Alumina (HPA) aus dem Rohstoff Kaolin in Malaysia.



HPA ist ein hochwertiges, margenstarkes und hoch nachgefragtes Produkt, da es der entscheidende Bestandteil für die Herstellung von synthetischem Saphir ist und wird zunehmend bei der Herstellung von Lithium-Ionen-Batterien verwendet. Synthetischer Saphir wird zur Herstellung von Substraten für LED-Leuchten, Halbleiterwafern für die Elektronikindustrie und kratzfestem Saphirglas für Armbanduhren, optische Fenster und Smartphone-Komponenten verwendet. Es gibt keinen Ersatz für HPA bei der Herstellung von synthetischem Saphir. Hersteller von Lithium-Ionen-Batterien benötigen HPA als Separatiorbeschichtung.



Die weltweite HPA-Nachfrage beträgt ca. 25.315 tpa (2016) und die Nachfrage wächst gemäß Marktanalysten mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 16,7% (2016-2024), was hauptsächlich auf das Wachstum bei der weltweiten Einführung von LEDs zurückzuführen ist. Als energieeffiziente, langlebige und kostengünstige Beleuchtungsform ersetzt die LED-Beleuchtung die traditionellen Glühlampen.



Derzeitige HPA-Hersteller verwenden zur Herstellung von HPA teure und hochverarbeitete Ausgangsmaterialien wie Aluminiummetall. Altech plant den Bau und Betrieb einer HPA-Anlage mit 4.500 Tonnen pro Jahr im Industriekomplex Tanjung Langsat, Johor, Malaysia. Die Anlage wird HPA direkt aus Kaolin-Ton herstellen, der aus der 100%-igen Kaolin-Lagerstätte des Unternehmens in Meckering, Westaustralien, stammt. Das Produktionsverfahren von Altech wird konventionelle "Standard" -Anlagen und -Ausrüstungen zur Extraktion von HPA unter Verwendung eines auf Salzsäure (HCl) basierenden Verfahrens verwenden. Die Produktionskosten werden voraussichtlich erheblich niedriger sein als bei etablierten HPA-Herstellern.



Geplant wird die Anlage durch die deutsche SMS Group, die auch die Funktionsfähigkeit der Anlage garantiert. Weiter besteht eine Abnahmeverpflichtung hinsichtlich eines Großteils der Produktionsmengen durch die Mitsubishi Australia Ltd.



Die Vorteile der Anlage sind insbesondere die niedrigen Produktionskosten bei der Möglichkeit die Anlage stufenweise auch auf höhere Kapazitäten auszuweiten.



Das Investitionsvolumen für die Anlage in Malaysia beträgt rd. USUSD 300 Mio. Hiervon wurden unter bestimmten Voraussetzungen USUSD 190 Mio. durch die KfW IPEX Bank zugesagt. Die verbleibende Finanzierung für das Projekt soll durch die Investitionen der YAG sowie durch eine USUSD 90 Mio. Mezzanine-Finanzierung von der Macquarie Bank (befindet sich derzeit in Due Diligence) dargestellt werden. Hierfür plant die YAG eine Kapitalerhöhung über bis zu EUR 75 Mio. durchzuführen durch Ausgabe von bis zu rund 63 Mio. Aktien zu einem Preis von EUR 1,10 je Aktie im Rahmen einer Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung bzw. von mindestens EUR 1,20 je Aktie im Rahmen der Platzierung der nicht im Rahmen der Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung platzierten Aktien. Die außerordentliche Hauptversammlung in der die YAG Ihre Aktionäre unter anderem um Zustimmung zu der angedachten Kapitalerhöhung bittet, findet heute, am 17. Juli 2019 um 13:00 Uhr, in Heidelberg am Sitz der Gesellschaft statt.



Das Projekt zeigt einen Nettobarwert ("NPV") vor Steuern von USUSD 505,6 Mio. bei einem Abzinsungssatz von 7,5%. Die Amortisationszeit beträgt 3,8 Jahre bei voller Verzinsung (real 4,5 Jahre) und die interne Verzinsung vor Steuern 21,9%. Das Projekt generiert bei voller Produktion im Jahresdurchschnitt Netto-Free-Cash von rund USUSD 76 Mio. mit einer attraktiven Marge von rund 63% beim HPA-Umsatz.



Unter Zugrundelegung des aktuellen HPA-Preises in Japan von USUSD 40 kg beträgt der NPV des Projekts USUSD 1,1 Mrd., der IRR 33%, die Amortisationszeit 2,2 Jahre und das EBITDA USUSD 133 Mio. p.a. bei voller Produktion.



Der Optionsvertrag sieht im Wesentlichen vor: 1. YAG erhält das Recht mindestens 10% (für einen anteiligen Betrag von 20,408 Mio. USD) bis zu einem direkten HPA-Projektanteil von höchstens 49% für 100 Mio. USD durch Übernahme von Anteilen an Altech Australia zu erwerben; 2. YAG verpflichtet sich, die erworbenen Anteile 6 Jahre nach Projektstart ("Project Financial Close") an Altech zurück zu verkaufen auf Basis einer festgelegten Werterhöhung von 15% p.a.; 3. Altech erhält das Recht, den Rückkauf der erworbenen Anteile an Altech Australia auf gleicher Basis innerhalb von 6 Jahren vorzeitig von YAG zu verlangen, 4. YAG kann ihre Rückverkaufsverpflichtung jederzeit kündigen und damit ihre HPA-Projektbeteiligung behalten.



Für diese Option zahlt die YAG an Altech Australia eine nicht erstattbare Gebühr in Höhe von EUR 500.000,- in bar nach Closing.



Nach Abschluss des Optionsvertrages soll die YAG in "Altech Advanced Materials AG" umbenannt werden.



Aussichten für hochreines Aluminiumoxid



In Deutschland und in ganz Europa herrscht generell ein verstärktes Interesse an den Bereichen Batterie und grüne Energie (zum Beispiel LEDs).



Der Übergang von Fahrzeugen mit Verbrennungsmotor zu Elektromotoren mit Lithium-Ionen-Batterien und die damit verbundenen Investitionsmöglichkeiten werden immer wichtiger.



Das HPA-Projekt von Altech stößt daher auf großes Interesse in Deutschland und Europa, so hat die KfW in Deutschland 190 Mio. USD für Darlehen bereitgestellt hat; Euler Hermes unterstützt das Projekt als Exportkreditversicherer; der Zuschlag für den Bau der HPA-Anlage ging an die SMS Group in Düsseldorf und Altech hat bereits heute eine bedeutende deutsche Aktionärsbasis (ca. 20%), bestehend aus Deutsche Balaton, Delphi, SMS Investments und verschiedenen anderen deutschen und europäischen Privatanlegern.



Deutschland und Frankreich haben die Weichen gestellt und Einzelheiten einer Strategie zur Unterstützung des Aufbaus einer bedeutenden Batterieindustrie in Europa veröffentlicht. Darüber hinaus ebnen die strengen EU-CO2-Emissionsnormen von 2020 (95 g / km) den Weg für die rasche Umstellung von Fahrzeugen mit Verbrennungsmotor auf Elektrofahrzeuge. Um die neuen Standards zu erfüllen, haben die europäischen Automobilhersteller Pläne für Elektromodelle angekündigt - sowohl vollelektrische als auch hybride Fahrzeuge. Eine Reihe von Unternehmen hat sich kürzlich zum Bau oder Ausbau von Batteriezellenanlagen in der EU verpflichtet - bis 2023/2024 wird eine effektive Kapazität von 147 GWh erwartet. Die globale Batteriekapazität dürfte 2023 über 800 GWh liegen.



Europa hat die Risiken entlang der Lieferkette und die Notwendigkeit einer regionalen Integration des Produktionsprozesses korrekt identifiziert. Die derzeitige Abhängigkeit von asiatischen Lieferanten wurde als besorgniserregend eingestuft. Wichtig ist, dass die EU eine koordinierte Strategie verfolgt - Anreize für Käufer, strenge CO2-Emissionsnormen sowie Zuschüsse und Subventionen für Batterieunternehmen zur Ansiedlung ihrer Werke in der EU.



YAG ist der Ansicht, dass Lieferengpässe von 4N + HPA für Lithium-Ionen-Batterieseparatoren wahrscheinlich sind und dass die Investition in die Altech Australia ein wichtiger erster Schritt für eine längerfristige Strategie zur Versorgung des europäischen Marktes mit 4N HPA ist.



Der Vorstand



English Courtesy Translation



Youbisheng Green Paper AG: Conclusion of an option agreement to acquire up to 49% of Altech's High Purity Alumina project held by Chemicals Australia PTY LTD (HPA Project).



Youbisheng Green Paper AG ("YAG"), Heidelberg, ISIN DE000A2BPG14 and ISIN DE000A2LQUJ6, today signed an option agreement with Altech Chemicals Limited ("Altech") and Altech Chemicals Australia PTY LTD ("Altech Australia"), which permits the Company to acquire up to 49% of the shares in Altech Australia's HPA project for USD 100 million. For this option, the Company pays a fee of EUR 500,000 in cash after closing. The option can be exercised until January 1, 2021. The contract is still under various conditions precedents, e.g. the completion of due diligence. The option is to be exercised using funds YAG intends to raise as part of the proposed capital increase in Germany and Europe.



Altech Australia plans to build a state-of-the-art, high-purity alumina (HPA) production facility using the kaolin raw material through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Altech Meckering Pty Ltd and Altech Chemicals Snd Bhd in Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire and is (MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJuly 17, 2019 08:25 ET (12:25 GMT)increasingly used in the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. There is no substitute for HPA in the manufacture of synthetic sapphire. Manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries need HPA as a separator coating.



Global HPA demand is approximately 25,315tpa (2016) and demand is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7% (2016-2024), primarily driven by the growth in worldwide adoption of LEDs. As an energy efficient, longer lasting and lower operating cost form of lighting, LED lighting is replacing the traditional incandescent bulbs.



Current HPA producers use expensive and highly processed feedstock materials such as aluminium metal to produce HPA. Altech plans the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa HPA plant at the Tanjung Langsat Industrial Complex, Johor, Malaysia. The plant will produce HPA directly from kaolin clay, which will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia. Altech's production process will employ conventional "off-the-shelf" plant and equipment to extract HPA using a hydrochloric (HCl) acid-based process. Production costs are anticipated to be considerably lower than established HPA producers.



The production facility is planned by the German SMS Group, which also guarantees the functionality of the plant. There is also a offtake agreement for a large part of the production volumes with Mitsubishi Australia Ltd.



The advantages of the production facility are in particular the low production costs with the possibility of gradually expanding the plant capacities.



The investment volume for the plant in Malaysia is approx. USUSD 300 million. KfW IPEX Bank has already committed USUSD 190 million senior debt to the project under certain conditions. The remaining funding shall come through YAG's investments into Altech Australia and USUSD 90 million mezzanine finance via Macquarie Bank (currently under due diligence). To this end, YAG is planning to carry out a capital increase of up to EUR 75 million by issuing up to approx. 63 million shares at a price of EUR 1.10 per share by way of rights issue or at at least EUR 1.20 per share as part of a private placement of the shares not placed as part of the rights issue. The Extraordinary General Meeting, in which YAG asks its shareholders to approve the proposed capital increase, will take place today, July 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm in Heidelberg at the registered office of the Company.



The project economics shows a pre-tax net present value of USUSUSD 505.6m at a discount rate of 7.5%. The payback period is 3.8 years at full rate (4.5 years real) and the pre-tax internal rate of return is 21.9%. The Project generates annual average net free cash of USD76m at full production with an attractive margin on HPA sales of 63%.



Applying the current HPA price in Japan of USUSD 40kg, the NPV of the project is US USD1.1bn, the IRR 33%, payback is 2.2 years and EBITDA USUSD 133m p.a. at full production.



The key terms of the option agreement are: 1. YAG has the right to acquire at least 10% (for a pro rata amount of USUSD 20.408 million) up to a direct HPA project share of up to 49% for USUSD 100 million by subscribing shares in Altech Australia; 2. YAG commits to sell the acquired shares back to Altech after 6 years from the start of the project ("Project Financial Close") based on a return of 15% p.a.; 3. Altech receives the right to repurchase the acquired shares in Altech Australia from YAG prematurely on the same basis within 6 years, 4. YAG may terminate its resale obligation at any time, thereby retaining its HPA Project participation, by paying a certain cancellation fee to Altech.



For this option, YAG will pay Altech Australia a non-refundable fee of EUR 500,000 in cash after closing.



Following signing of the option agreement, YAG is to be renamed "Altech Advanced Materials AG".



Prospects for high-purity alumina (HPA)



In Germany and throughout Europe generally, there is heightened awareness and corresponding investment interest in the battery materials and green energy sectors (LED's for example). There is an ever-increasing focus on the transition from vehicles powered by internal combustion engines to power by lithium-ion batteries, and the corresponding investment opportunities that this transition presents.



Altech's HPA project attracts significant interest in Germany and Europe due to the USUSUSD190m of committed senior debt funding from German government owned KfW IPEX-Bank; the support of Euler Hermes - the German government export credit agency; the award of the contract for construction of the HPA plant to SMS group of Dusseldorf, Germany; and the Company's already significant German shareholder base (approximately 20%), comprising Deutsche Balaton, Delphi, SMS Investments and various other German and European retail shareholders.



Germany and France have led the way and unveiled details of a strategy to support the creation of a major battery industry in Europe. In addition, stringent the 2020 EU CO2 emission standards (95g per kilometre) are paving the way for the rapid displacement of internal combustion engine vehicles with electric vehicles (EVs). To meet the new standards, European automotive manufactures have announced plans for EV models - both fully electric and/or hybrids. A range of companies have recently committed to constructing or expanding battery cell plants in the EU - by 2023/2024 the expected effective capacity is 147 GWh. Global battery capacity is likely to be greater than 800 GWh in 2023.



Europe has correctly identified risks along the supply chain and the need for regional integration of the production process. The current reliance on Asian suppliers has been identified as a concern. Importantly, the EU has a coordinated strategy - offering incentives to buyers, strict CO2 emission standards and offering grants and subsidies to battery companies to locate their plants within the union. Volkswagen has stated that it would like to see all of the supply chain steps that it requires for electric vehicle manufacture to be established in Europe.



YAG believes that supply shortfalls of battery grade 4N+ HPA used in lithium-ion battery separators is likely and that the investment Altech Austrralia is an important first step in a longer-term strategy to service the European market with 4N HPA.



Der Vorstand



