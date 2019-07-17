NewVoiceMedia Solution Honoured for Helping Clients Improve the Customer Experience

Vonage (NYSE:VG), announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Vonage's NewVoiceMedia Solution as a recipient of a 2019 CRM Excellence Award, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.

"We are thrilled to have won the 2019 CRM Excellence Award from CUSTOMER Magazine for our NewVoiceMedia Solution", says Ken McMahon, SVP Operations at Vonage. "Providing tools to create a memorable and emotive customer experience is an intrinsic part of our vision. Our cloud contact centre and inside sales solution is helping companies transform their sales performance and provide an exceptional customer journey by enabling great communication. Our goal is to give our customers an opportunity to build rich, more engaged relationships with prospects and customers. This acknowledgement reinforces our commitment to help our customers advance and compete on customer experience to grow their businesses.

NewVoiceMedia Solution is Vonage's intelligent, multi-tenant contact centre and inside sales offering that integrates all communications channels and interactions with customers, such as voice, video, chat and social apps, and plugs straight into an organisation's CRM software for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment, the NVM Solution ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

The 2019 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognises vendors that are advancing the call centre, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

"The 20th Anniversary CRM Excellence Award honours Vonage for being a true CRM partner to its customers and clients", said Rich Tehrani, TMC's CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief"Vonage has demonstrated to the editors of CUSTOMER magazine that its NewVoiceMedia Solutionimproved the processes of their clients' businesses by streamlining and facilitating the flow of information", added Tehrani.

Based on hard data, the CRM Excellence Awards rely on facts and statistics demonstrating the improvements that the winner's product has made in a client's business. Winners were chosen on the basis of their product or service's ability to help extend and expand the customer relationship to become all encompassing, covering the entire enterprise and the entire lifetime of the customer.

