sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,40 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0JM16 ISIN: US92886T2015 Ticker-Symbol: V1Y 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,376
11,57
15:10
11,322
11,518
15:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP11,400,00 %
FN Beta