Visiongain Publishes Global Wind Tunnel Market Report 2019-2029

Market Definition:

• Wind tunnel are large tubes that are used in producing a controlled stream of air in order to study the effects of movement through air or resistance to moving air on models of aircraft

• These tunnel consists of a tubular channel with the object under test mounted in the middle. Air is made to move past the thing by a powerful fan system or other means.

• Wind tunnels are classified according to the air speed needed that includes subsonic, transonic, supersonic, and hypersonic.

• In addition, the wind tunnels also consist of sensors that provide the hard data regarding an object's interaction with wind. This helps the scientists to observe experiments on wind tunnel visually.

• The demand from the aerospace & defence, transportation, racing championship, building construction & wind energy, and other applications has increased the wind tunnel market industry size.

Market Overview and Trends

• High speed data acquisition analysis due to the adoption of real-time robotic flow visualization and remote health monitoring and key performance indicators tracking tools are trending market developments that will led to the wind tunnel market growth.

• Development of the fastest wind tunnels for testing weapons and miniaturized wind tunnel systems for simulation and testing

• Wireless data acquisition and big data analytics & machine learning application in wind tunnels has developed new wind tunnel market trend

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• The increased demand for UAVs across the world and development of new generation high speed aircraft and missiles is driving the wind tunnel market growth.

• Use of wind tunnels for adventure sports, military, construction, and wind energy industries will further propel the wind tunnel industry growth.

• Additionally, the increased investments for the development of electric vehicles is motivating to enhance the wind tunnel market size.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High costs associated to installation and maintenance of wind tunnels may limit the wind tunnel market expansion.

• Replacement of wind tunnel testing with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) testing

• Restrictions imposed on wind tunnel testing hours is likely to hinder the wind tunnel market growth over the forecast timeframe.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The wind tunnel market is segmented on the solution, alignment, air speed, application, and geography.

Solution

• Products Market, 2019-2029

- Hardware Market, 2019-2029

- Software Market, 2019-2029

• Services Market, 2019-2029

- Testing Facility Services Market, 2019-2029

- Wind Tunnel Maintenance Services Market, 2019-2029

Alignment

• Horizontal Market, 2019-2029

- Open Circuit Market, 2019-2029

- Closed Circuit Market, 2019-2029

- Recirculation Market, 2019-2029

• Vertical Market, 2019-2029

- Open Market, 2019-2029

- Wall-To-Wall Market, 2019-2029

- Recirculation/Single Loop Market, 2019-2029

Air Speed

• Subsonic Market, 2019-2029

• Transonic Market, 2019-2029

• Supersonic Market, 2019-2029

• Hypersonic Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Aerospace & Defense Market, 2019-2029

• Transportation Market, 2019-2029

• Racing Championship Market, 2019-2029

• Building Construction & Wind Energy Market, 2019-2029

• Adventure Sports Skydiving Market, 2019-2029

• Training & Simulation Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the wind tunnel market.

• These companies has developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

• Lockheed Martin acquired a wind tunnel that is one of only two of its kind in the United States, and is planning key improvements to the facility. Planned improvements include a new air-compressor system that is projected to reduce operating costs significantly, an updated data-acquisition system and the upgrading of utilities.

Companies covered in the report include:

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

Aiolos

AEROLAB

Horiba

FKFS

Mahle

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Rail Tec Arsenal (RTA)

Ruag Group

Centre Scientifique ET Technique Du Bâtiment (CSTB)

Auto Research Center (ARC)

European Transonic Windtunnel (ETW)

Aerodyn Wind Tunnel

DNW

BMT

Force Technology

Windtech Consultants

Calspan

Eagle Engineering Corporation

Tunnel Technologies

Foran

Skyventure

Aerodium Technologies

Storojirna Litvinov

