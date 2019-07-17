The global pruritus drugs market is expected to post a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing preference for immunotherapy. The global oncology therapeutics market has been exposed to significant advances in terms of drug development, with various novel targeted therapies. However, these drugs are known to make the skin dry leading to rashes and hair loss due to itching in the scalp. Pruritus is a common side effect associated with immunotherapy in patients with cancer. Although it is not a fatal condition, pruritus is highly morbid in nature and is known to significantly affect the quality of life of patients. Thus, the rising use of immunotherapy is expected to increase the cases of pruritus, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the nanoparticle-enabled transdermal drug delivery systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global pruritus drugs market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Pruritus Drugs Market: Nanoparticle-Enabled Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems

Transdermal drug delivery systems have been used for decades for the delivery of pruritus drugs. However, this method of drug delivery is not applicable for the delivery of small and lipophilic drugs, which can permeate through the skin barrier. In recent years, novel approaches have been developed, which utilize nanoparticles for the delivery of small drugs. Nanoparticles or nanocarriers are synthesized using polymers, lipids, or metals on the nanometer scale. As the name suggests, these particles are of minute sizes and can easily permeate through the skin barrier, opening the potential to enter various cellular compartments, including the nucleus. The availability' of biodegradable polymeric nanoparticles has impelled R&D in this area as these carriers have helped increase the half-life of the drug and offer strong drug entrapment efficiency. Thus, such advances in the delivery of pruritus drugs, are anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the nanoparticle-enabled transdermal drug delivery systems, the emergence of novel treatment options, and increasing research funding are two other major aspects that are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Pruritus Drugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global pruritus drugs market by application (hematologic pruritus, oncological pruritus, renal pruritus, endocrine pruritus, and cholestatic pruritus) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the presence of a large patient population in the region.

