sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
17.07.2019 | 15:13
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Market Purchase of Company's own Shares

Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Market Purchase of Company's own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 17

For immediate release
17 July 2019

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC
(the "Company")


MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 5 October 2018 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 4,104,259 that a market total of 100,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company were purchased today for cancellation by the Company at a price of 265.5 pence per share.

Following this transaction and in conformity with the provisions of the Transparency Directive, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary shares bought back for cancellation by the Company following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 28,054,985. The Company does not currently hold any Ordinary shares in treasury.

The figure of 28,054,985 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin Rucht
Frostrow Capital LLP
Tel: 020 3709 8732


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta