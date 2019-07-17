Turkcell (NYSE:TKC) (BIST:TCELL) today announced new features that improve all round personal experience on its digital services backed by the company's unique capability to combine telco and OTT abilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005460/en/

Turkcell today announced new features that improve all round personal experience on its digital services backed by the company's unique capability to combine telco and OTT abilities. (Photo: Business Wire)

Emphasizing the company's customer-centric approach to create experiences that enrich users' digital journey, "At Turkcell, we deliver high quality service experience to users all around the world through our digital services that help our customers do more," said Atac Tansug, Vice President of Digital Services and Solutions. "As we put customer first, we today announce new features improving users' personal experience with our digital services available regardless of operators, country or devices."

Turkcell's R&D engineers constantly expand what users can do on its digital services, the key part of the company's digital transformation strategy. With the new features, the company augments personalized experience through its digital services portfolio.

Removing the language bareer, BiP knows more than 100 languages and provides users real-time translation. The digital publishing app Dergilik now recommends articles based on personal reading preferences. Turkcell's TV+ recommends series and movies based on the viewer's taste. Yaani, Turkcell's search engine platform, lets users browse through recent news. Turkey's most popular personal cloud storage app Lifebox, offers improved organization capabilities to users. Fizy, the music streaming app that streams live concerts offering the best music experience to users, now introduces its karaoke feature.

Through Lifecell Ventures, a subsidiary of Turkcell based in Netherlands, Turkcell helps other telecom operators all around the world to become digital operators and Turkcell's digital services and solutions are currently offered in 38 countries.

Turkcell's digital services and solutions are available on the link: http://www.turkiyeninuygulamalari.com/en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005460/en/

Contacts:

Ali Karakaya

Turkcell Corporate Communications Manager

ali.karakaya@turkcell.com.tr

or

Bugra Kaya

Turkcell Corporate Communications Expert

bugra.kaya@turkcell.com.tr