Leading Investor Rights Law Firm Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces New Delaware Office and the Addition of Nationally Recognized Trial Lawyer Gregory V. Varallo as Partner

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP ("BLB&G") today announced it will open a new office in Wilmington, Delaware in the fall of 2019 and has appointed corporate litigator Gregory V. Varallo as the firm's newest partner. Mr. Varallo will be based in BLB&G's Delaware office and work on behalf of the firm's institutional investor clients.

Mr. Varallo joins BLB&G following a distinguished 36-year career with, capped by a three-year term as President of, the elite corporate law firm Richards, Layton & Finger, where he represented top U.S. and global corporations on various Delaware business matters. During his career, he has litigated hundreds of complex business disputes in state and federal courts throughout the United States, including Delaware, and has earned a reputation as one of the country's leading corporate governance experts and trial lawyers. As a result of his numerous accomplishments and engagements representing and advising corporate directors in both the courtroom and the boardroom, Mr. Varallo has also earned the honor of being named a fellow of both the American College of Trial Lawyers and the American College of Governance Counsel.

Mr. Varallo said, "After nearly four decades of working on a wide range of business issues at one of the best defense firms in the nation, I am excited to enter the next chapter of my career and focus squarely on investor rights. I have long viewed BLB&G as the best investor firm in the bar, and I look forward to working closely with the entire BLB&G team to launch the Wilmington office and continue delivering on our mission to safeguard investors."

Since its founding 36 years ago, BLB&G has been one of the nation's leading law firms representing investor interests in litigation, including prosecuting securities laws violations, enforcing the fiduciary obligations of corporate boards and officers, improving corporate governance practices, vindicating the shareholder franchise and statutory appraisal rights, and challenging contractual breaches harming investors in limited partnerships and other alternative entities.

"As a majority of our corporate governance litigation is before Delaware's expert judiciary, particularly the Court of Chancery, opening an office in Wilmington is a logical next step and extension of BLB&G's commitment to providing the full panoply of litigation services for our investor clients," said Mark Lebovitch, Partner at BLB&G. "We look forward to deepening our Delaware commitment with our new office and are delighted to welcome Greg as our newest partner leading this effort. As an attorney of singular integrity, I have the utmost confidence that Greg's skills, knowledge and expertise will bring tremendous value to our clients in Delaware and across the country."

BLB&G is one of the leading firms worldwide advising institutional investors on securities litigation, corporate governance and shareholder rights issues. Since its founding in 1983, the firm has built an international reputation for excellence and integrity. Unique among its peers, BLB&G is the leader in the field (ISS Securities Class Action Services), having prosecuted many of the largest and most significant securities recoveries in history and recovering over $33 billion on behalf of defrauded investors. The firm's esteemed Corporate Governance litigation team has an unrivalled track record over the last two decades, achieving precedent-setting outcomes combating unfair deals, creating billions of dollars in increased shareholder value, addressing egregious self-dealing and other issues in the boardroom and executive suite, holding individual wrongdoers accountable and protecting the shareholder franchise by improving corporate governance practices.

