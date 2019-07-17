

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health (CVS) said that it has initiated a clinical trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the HemoCare Hemodialysis System for administration of home hemodialysis. The device includes safety features and is designed to make home hemodialysis simple for patients. It represents next step in company-wide strategy to help improve kidney disease diagnosis and management.



Home hemodialysis helps facilitate longer, more frequent dialysis treatments as compared to in-center treatments.



Currently, hemodialysis, which uses a machine to clean a patient's blood, is most commonly administered in a dialysis center three times per week. However, an expanding body of scientific literature indicated that clinical outcomes for hemodialysis patients can be improved if treatments are longer in duration, which can be challenging to achieve via in-center dialysis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX