ParaZero's SafeAir Unlocks Flight Over People in Canada With Popular Phantom and Mavic Drones

ParaZero announces compliance with Transport Canada requirements for flight over people. Licensed operators with the ASTM compliant version of the SafeAir System may fly over people

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ParaZero Technologies, the world leader in safety systems for commercial drones, is pleased to announce that its ASTM compliant SafeAir Systems for the DJI Phantom 4 Series and DJI Mavic 2 Series comply with the latest Transport Canada regulations for operations over people. This allows licensed operators using the SafeAir Mavic + ASTM Professional Kit and the SafeAir Phantom + ASTM Professional Kit to operate over people, effective immediately.

On June 1st, 2019, Transport Canada's new rules for flying Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) in Canada came into effect. These rules are divided into two categories, basic and advanced. Advanced operations include flights in controlled airspace, flights near people and flights over people.

The framework developed by TC allows manufacturers or modifiers of RPAS to declare compliance with the requirements of each of the three advanced operations. While DJI has already declared compliance for these RPAS for operations in controlled airspace and operations near people (5 to 30 meters horizontally from people), operations over people are only permitted with ParaZero's SafeAir Systems + ASTM Professional Kit.

ParaZero's declaration of compliance with the TC regulation is supported by the SafeAir's compliance with ASTM F3322-18 Standard Specification for RPAS Parachutes. The industry consensus standard requires over 45 aerial deployments of the parachute system in all failure scenarios validated by a 3rd party testing agency.

"We have been studying TC's new regulations and determining what testing and documentation we would need in order to comply," said Avi Lozowick, VP of Policy and Strategy at ParaZero. "The ASTM F3322-18 Standard was an excellent starting point and was specifically referenced by TC. Through the ASTM testing, 3rd party validation and customer adoption, our system has proven to be the best-performing system on the market, and we are proud to have them enable the expanded use of drones in Canada and elsewhere."

"Transport Canada's new regulations and manufacturer declaration framework are a truly innovative approach to drone regulation," said Eden Attias, CEO of ParaZero. "The fact that operators are not required to apply for specific approvals and waivers to unlock the capability of flight over people reduces significant friction from the process and allows the Canadian drone industry to continue to innovate and excel."

ParaZero has led the industry in developing technology and compliant products to enable safe and legal flight over people. To date, ParaZero's SafeAir Systems are the first and only ASTM compliant parachute systems that are in use in the United States under Federal Aviation Authority waivers for operations over people.

ABOUT PARAZERO

ParaZero (www.parazero.com) offers smart and intuitive solutions for commercial and professional drone markets to enable drone industry growth by designing, developing and providing best-in-class autonomous safety systems.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/948279/SafeAir_Mavic.jpg

For more information please contact:

Avi Lozowick

VP Policy and Strategy

T: +972-3-6885252

avil@parazero.com