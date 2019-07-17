Memoori has published new research, tracking deals across the diverse smart building space from commercial real estate to residential buildings.

The first half of 2019 ended strongly, with 161 funding rounds in the smart buildings space raising a total of $1,799 million, surpassing the high levels of investment seen in H1-2018 when 156 funding rounds attracted $1,458 million.

Memoori analysis reveals which startups are being funded or acquired as well as which established players are attracting growth equity or acquiring technology to augment their portfolios.

The number of acquisitions in H1-2019 (115) was broadly equivalent to the record level of 116 acquisitions in H1-2018, indicating a similar level of M&A activity this year.

This research is the most complete and up-to-date report tracking VC/PE funding and M&A in the global smart buildings space, with an analysis of notable deals and the most active investors and buyers during H1-2019, in comparison with the last 2 years. It covers investments focused on the facility operations and management stage of the building lifecycle, across 7 segments IoT in Buildings, PropTech, Building Energy Management, Physical Security and Life Safety, Building-to-Grid, Building Fabric and Smart Home.

About the Report

At 70 pages with 14 charts tables ONLY $1,500 USD for a single user license, M&A and Investments in Smart Buildings H1 2019 includes 20 company profiles of acquisitions and investments together with 20 profiles of buyers and investment firms, presenting our view of their respective strategies and significant M&A or investment activity. Updates will be published every 6 months. For more information, visit; https://memoori.com/portfolio/ma-and-investments-in-smart-buildings-h1-2019

About Memoori

Memoori is an independent research organization offering advice on technology in smart buildings to companies across the value chain. For more information, visit https://www.memoori.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005409/en/

Contacts:

James McHale

Memoori Research AB

support@memoori.com

+46-8-501-64-177