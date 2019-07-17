The global rapid self-healing gel market is expected to post a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising number of biomedical applications. Some of the major bio-medical applications of self-healing gels are drug delivery, tissue engineering, wound dressing, biosensors, implantable devices, and design hygiene and contact lenses. Self-healing gels are mostly stimuli-response gels. Rapid self-healing gels derived from natural sources can also be used as gene carriers. These biomaterials display pH changes between the cellular components, which can be used to make smart drug delivery systems. Thus, self-healing gels can be used as molecular probes in crucial biochemical events, helping researchers develop novel therapies for cancer treatments to act directly in the tumor.

As per Technavio, the technical innovations will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global rapid self-healing gel market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Rapid Self-Healing Gel Market: Technical Innovations

Technical innovations in the global rapid self-healing gel market are driven by increasing R&D activities and consumer preference for smart healing products. For instance, in April 2019, researchers at the National University of Singapore created a gel consisting of a fluorocarbon-based polymer with a fluorine-rich ionic liquid. The polymer network interacts with the ionic liquid via highly reversible ion-dipole interactions, which allows it to self-heal. Furthermore, the product can retain its shape in both wet and dry surroundings and even in acidic or alkaline environments. Thus, these new hydrogels are expected to tackle challenges such as the lack of transparency and the inefficiency of traditional self-healing materials when wet. Therefore, constant technical innovations in the global rapid self-healing gel market will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the technical innovations, the increasing number of applications in the cosmetic industry, and the rising incidence of chronic wounds in the growing geriatric population, are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Rapid Self-Healing Gel Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global rapid self-healing gel market by application (wound healing, drug delivery, tissue engineering, others) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. However, during the forecast period, the Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to increasing investments in the field of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, owing to low-cost labor and stable economies in the region.

