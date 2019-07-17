Agri Tech Farms International Inc.: Agri Tech Farms International Announces Financing

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2019 / Agri Tech Farms International Inc. (formerly, 1169029 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company") announces that is conducting a non-brokered equity financing of up to $2,500,000 priced at $0.25 per share from accredited investors and existing shareholders (the "Financing"), as approved by its Board of Directors.

The proceeds of the Financing will be used for general working capital purposes.

The Company may pay finder's fees to eligible finders in connection with the Financing.

All of the securities issued in connection with the Financing are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of closing.

None of the securities issued in connection with the Financing will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About Agri Tech Farms International

Agri Tech Farms, based near Vancouver, B.C. Canada, is in the Life Sciences sector with a core business plan of developing agricultural operations, including in the Health Canada licensed cannabis markets in Canada.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of management, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Financing, the proposed allocation of the proceeds of the Financing and the payment of finder's fees to eligible finders in connection with the Financing. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

