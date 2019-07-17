360Quadrants Recognizes Aspire Systems, IBM, and Fujitsu as Visionary Leaders in the Application Modernization Space

CHICAGO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Application Modernization Services, also known as legacy modernization or software modernization refers to the process in which existing or older application, software or tools are re-programmed, re-engineered or re-accessed to meet existing business requirements. Organizations are evolving and developing at a rapid pace and need constant innovation to roll out new businesses or update existing business practices. This has caused a high demand for the modernization of application or software used by companies.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Application Modernization Solutions to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. The quadrant has Aspire Systems, IBM, and Fujitsu sharing space as Visionary Leaders. 360Quadrants are generated post-analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy). Quadrants will be updated every three months based on market and regional analysis and developments in application modernization services.

Application Modernization Services Quadrant Highlights

360Quadrants covers 50 companies in the Application Modernization Solutions space and places them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. Out of these 50 companies, 24 are categorized as Visionary Leaders. The remainder of the companies are categorized as Dynamic Differentiators, Emerging Companies, and Innovators.

360Quadrants recognizes IBM Corporation, Fujitsu, Accenture, Capgemini, Tech Mahindra, Dell, CGI Group, HCL, Hexaware Technologies, Virtusa, Cognizant, Oracle, Wipro, ATOS, and Micro Focus as Visionary Leaders; Macrosoft, Sensiple, Blu Age, Nous Infosystems, Advanced Computer Software, Asysco B.V., and UST Global as Innovators; Idexcel and Happiest Minds as Dynamic Differentiators; and Astadia and Cyber Infrastructure (P) Limited as Emerging Companies. The 360Quadrants platform provides the most granular comparisons of application modernization services between vendors.

360Quadrants has released a niche region-specific quadrant which recognizes the top players in the market in specific regions. The regional quadrant covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, andLatin America. Intensive research was conducted to place companies in regional quadrants based on their developments, presence-both online and physical-and support/reach in specific regions. Microsoft, a Visionary Leader, stands strong in all regions. In North America, Interra Informations is recognized as a Visionary Leader by 360Quadrants; whereas in Europe and MEA, Accenture and IBM are recognized as Visionary Leaders. IBM and Interra Information are Visionary Leaders in the Asia Pacific region; while in Latin America 360Quadrants recognizes Oracle along with IBM as Visionary Leaders.

Methodology

The methodology used to rank application modernization companies involved the use of extensive secondary research to identify key vendors by referring to annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various related directories and databases. 50 key vendors were shortlisted based on their breadth of product offerings, organization size, and other criteria. The scores and weights for shortlisted vendors against each parameter were finalized post research. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor was placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score in the product offering and business strategy parameters.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the only rating platform for vendors in technology space, that combines data from buyers, vendors, expert, and inhouse analysts. The platform provides users access to unbiased information which helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. 360Quadrants aims to simplify and de-risk complex purchase decisions by providing buyers with real-world insights from their peers, industry experts, analysts, and vendors, helping buyers make more informed decisions and finding the best-fit solutions faster. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like AI in Fintech Solutions, Artificial Intelligence Platform and Artificial Intelligence in Retail.

Contact:

Mr. Manoj Singhvi

manoj.singhvi@360quadrants.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441