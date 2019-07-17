sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

52,10 Euro		-0,51
-0,97 %
WKN: 893113 ISIN: FR0000131906 Ticker-Symbol: RNL 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RENAULT SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RENAULT SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,12
52,13
17:29
52,12
52,13
17:28
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RENAULT SA
RENAULT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RENAULT SA52,10-0,97 %
FN Beta