EnBW International Finance B.V.: Half-yearly report 2019

In accordance with the Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC), as amended by the Transparency Directive Amending Directive (Directive 2013/50/EU), and following the choice of EnBW International Finance B.V. for The Netherlands as Home Member State, EnBW International Finance B.V. hereby informs that the half-year financial reports for the period 1 January 2019 till 30 June 2019 have been filed on 17 July 2019 with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) in The Netherlands and are available on the internet site:



https://www.enbw.com/unternehmen/investoren/news-und-publikationen/publikationen/