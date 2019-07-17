sprite-preloader
WKN: 522000 ISIN: DE0005220008 Ticker-Symbol: EBK 
17.07.2019 | 17:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

EnBW International Finance B.V.: Half-yearly report

EnBW International Finance B.V.: Half-yearly report 2019

In accordance with the Transparency Directive (Directive 2004/109/EC), as amended by the Transparency Directive Amending Directive (Directive 2013/50/EU), and following the choice of EnBW International Finance B.V. for The Netherlands as Home Member State, EnBW International Finance B.V. hereby informs that the half-year financial reports for the period 1 January 2019 till 30 June 2019 have been filed on 17 July 2019 with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) in The Netherlands and are available on the internet site:

https://www.enbw.com/unternehmen/investoren/news-und-publikationen/publikationen/


FN Beta