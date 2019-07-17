Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

VALUATION AS AT 16 JULY 2019



The unaudited fully diluted net asset value per share (including income and excluding shares held in treasury) was 570.7p as at 16 July 2019.



REVISED VALUATION AS AT 17 JULY 2019



Revised unaudited fully diluted net asset value per share (including income and excluding shares held in treasury) figures were as follows:



559.3p as at 9 July 2019

551.2p as at 2 July 2019

529.0p as at 25 June 2019

538.1p as at 18 June 2019

525.9p as at 11 June 2019

506.3p as at 4 June 2019





For enquiries:

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc 0161 242 2899

M&L Capital Management Ltd 0207 584 5733



Legal Entity Identifier 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10



