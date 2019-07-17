Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, July 17
|MANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
VALUATION AS AT 16 JULY 2019
The unaudited fully diluted net asset value per share (including income and excluding shares held in treasury) was 570.7p as at 16 July 2019.
REVISED VALUATION AS AT 17 JULY 2019
Revised unaudited fully diluted net asset value per share (including income and excluding shares held in treasury) figures were as follows:
559.3p as at 9 July 2019
551.2p as at 2 July 2019
529.0p as at 25 June 2019
538.1p as at 18 June 2019
525.9p as at 11 June 2019
506.3p as at 4 June 2019
For enquiries:
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc 0161 242 2899
M&L Capital Management Ltd 0207 584 5733
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10