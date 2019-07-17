TRONICS: AVAILABILITY OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF MARCH 31, 2019

Grenoble, France and Dallas, TX, USA - July 17, 2019 Tronics, a TDK Group Company that manufactures custom MEMS products and standard inertial sensors for industrial applications, has announced the availability and the filing of its Annual Financial Report with the French Financial Markets Authority as of March 31, 2019.

This report is available in accordance with the provisions of regulations currently in force, and can be found in the "Investors" section of the Tronics website under "Financial Documents": www.tronicsgroup-bourse.com.

About Tronics Microsystems

Tronics Microsystems is a division of TDK's Temperature & Pressure Sensors Business Group that manufactures custom MEMS products and standard inertial sensors for industrial applications. Addressing high-growth markets relying on increasing miniaturization of electronic devices, the company provides custom and standard products especially to the industrial, aeronautics, security, and medical markets. Founded in 1997, Tronics is located in Crolles, near Grenoble (France) and in Dallas, Texas (United States), and has around 100 employees, most of them engineers and scientists. Following a tender offer ending January 2017, TDK Electronics AG now holds 74 percent of Tronics' shares.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2019, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.







TRONICS CONTACT

Karl Biasio

Sales & Marketing Manager

Phone: 00 33 4 76 97 29 50

info@tronicsgroup.com



