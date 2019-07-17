SEIF S.p.A: SEIF - ANNOUNCES THE IMPLEMENTATION OF A LIQUIDITY CONTRACT

PRESS RELEASE

SOCIETA' EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.

ANNOUNCES THE IMPLEMENTATION OF A LIQUIDITY CONTRACT



Paris, France, July 18th, 2019 - Società Editoriale il Fatto S.p.A. (Euronext Growth: ALSEI, ISIN IT0005353484), media content provider and editor of various publishing and multimedia products, entered a liquidity contract with Louis Capital Markets to be implemented as from today, July 18th, 2019. This liquidity contract is entered into for automatically renewable periods of a year. It complies with the Code of Ethics and with the 2 July 2018 Decision of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

To date, the means allocated to the liquidity account are the following:

• € 56,250 (fifty six thousand and two hundred and fifty euros);

• 26,041 (twenty six thousand and forty one) shares

This press release is available on the Company's website www.seif-spa.it in the Investor Relations / Press Releases section.

***

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, the publishing company Paper First and the TV and multimedia content platform Loft. Recently, SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification to become more and more a media content provider at 360° degrees, starting a strategy of development of its products in digital key and data driven.

For further information

Press Office

Close to Media - Company founded by Elisabetta Neuhoff

Via Caradosso 8 - 20123 Milan

Tel: 02.70006237

www.closetomedia.it

Luca Manzato, Sofia Crosta, Giorgia Cococcioni

luca.manzato@closetomedia.it, sofia.crosta@closetomedia.it, giorgia.cococcioni@closetomedia.it

Nomad

Alantra Capital Markets Sociedad de Valores SA, Via Borgonuovo, 16 - 20121 Milano tel. +39 02 63671611 mail: stefano.bellavita@alantra.com

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF