Internet Marketing Company: The Cities In the United States With The Highest Numbers Of Car Thefts

With almost 1,7 million vehicles stolen, the year 1991 is the worst year for car theft in US history. Thanks to the numerous improvements made in vehicle manufacturing and with the progress of anti-theft technologies, the number of stolen vehicles has dropped to a little over 765,000 units per year. Unfortunately, the authorities manage to recover only 40% of these stolen cars.,

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau "Hot Spots" report, the worst cities in the US for car theft are the following:

Modesto, California. With a reported number of 623 car thefts for every 100,000 residents, Modesto is the fifth-worst city in the US for auto theft. The people of Modesto have reported 3,428 stolen vehicles in the previous year.

Pueblo, Colorado. Located south of Denver, the city of Pueblo has reported a number of 701 car thefts for every 100,000 residents. The citizens of Pueblo reported a total of 1,175 of stolen vehicles in the year 2018.

Bakersfield, California . Taking the bronze on the list of worst cities for car theft is Bakersfield. In the worst placed Californian city on this list, cars are stolen at an annual rate of 752 thefts for every 100,000 residents. A total of 6,748 car thefts were reported locally. The car thieves in California seem to be attracted by older Honda Civic models.

Anchorage, Alaska . For the second year in the row, Anchorage is the second-worst city for car theft. In this area, vehicles are stolen at an annual rate of 773 thefts for every 100,000 residents. A number of 3,087 car thefts took place in 2018. Anchorage has an impressive evolution in car thefts. In 2016, Anchorage was ranked at No. 47 on car theft. The police say the increase in car thefts are fueled by drug abuse problems.

Albuquerque, New Mexico. For the third year in a row, Albuquerque takes the top spot on the list of worst cities for car theft. 780 car thefts per 100,000 residents are reported annually in Albuquerque. 7,146 car thefts took place in 2018.

"Although the number of stolen vehicles is continuously decreasing, the car thefts still manage to steal almost 800,000 cars per year. If you live in any city from this article, then you are advised to invest in anti-theft technology for your car", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

