

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) released a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $270.65 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $384.35 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.8% to $4.92 billion from $3.91 billion last year.



Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $270.65 Mln. vs. $384.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.60 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q2): $4.92 Bln vs. $3.91 Bln last year.



