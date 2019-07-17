

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) reported a profit for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $403 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $638 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, eBay Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $589 million or $0.68 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $2.69 billion from $2.64 billion last year.



eBay Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $589 Mln. vs. $533 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.68 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q2): $2.69 Bln vs. $2.64 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.62 - $0.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.61 - $2.66 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 - $2.75 Full year revenue guidance: $10.75 - $10.83 Bln



