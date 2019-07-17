SDRL - Seadrill Limited Announces Contract Award for the West Gemini

Hamilton, Bermuda, July 17, 2019 - Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or "the Company") has secured a nine well contract with three options, each for two wells, for the West Gemini in West Africa. Total contract value for the firm portion of the contract is expected to be approximately $84 million with commencement expected in early Q4 2019 and running through Q4 2020.

