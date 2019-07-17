

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $218 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $152 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $1.48 billion from $1.33 billion last year.



Crown Castle International Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $218 Mln. vs. $152 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.52 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q2): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.



