

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia is set to release June unemployment figures on Thursday, highlighting a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 5.2 percent, with the addition of 9,000 jobs following the increase of 42,300 jobs in May. The participation rate is called steady at 66.0 percent.



Japan will provide June numbers for imports, exports, trade balance and Tokyo condominium sales.



Imports are expected to dip 0.2 percent on year after falling 1.5 percent in May. Exports are called lower by an annual 5.4 percent after sliding 7.8 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is predicted to show a surplus of 406.0 billion yen following the 967.1 billion yen deficit a month earlier. Tokyo condo sales sank 10.4 percent on year in May.



Hong Kong will provide unemployment figures for June; in May, the jobless rate was 2.8 percent.



The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 6.00 percent.



