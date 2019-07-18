

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 589.5 billion yen in June, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.



That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 403.5 billion yen following the 968.3 billion yen deficit of May.



Exports were down 6.7 percent on year, missing forecasts for a drop of 5.4 percent following the 7.4 percent drop in the previous month.



Imports were down an annual 5.2 percent versus forecasts for a drop of 0.2 percent following the 1.5 percent decline a month earlier.



