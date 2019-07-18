

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) said that it has begun mass production of 12-gigabit (Gb) LPDDR5 mobile DRAM, which has been optimized for enabling 5G and AI features in future smartphones.



Samsung also plans to start mass production of 12-gigabyte (GB) LPDDR5 packages later this month, each combining eight of the 12Gb chips.



Samsung is considering transferring its 12Gb LPDDR5 production to its Pyeongtaek (Korea) campus starting next year. Samsung expects to also develop a 16Gb LPDDR5 next year, following its introduction of the 12Gb LPDDR5 mobile DRAM.



