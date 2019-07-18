

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) said it appointed victim-compensation attorney Kenneth Feinberg to distribute $50 million to families who lost relatives in two crashes involving its 737 MAX planes.



Feinberg's Washington-based firm has overseen distribution to victims of several major events, such as the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill.



Boeing said today that it has dedicated $50 million of a $100 million fund to provide near-term financial assistance to families of the victims of the Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Flight 302 accidents.



Some family members had criticized Boeing's initial commitment to distribute funds.



