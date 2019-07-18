



TOKYO, July 18, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation will conduct verification tests in Toyota City using driving data obtained from "Ha:mo Ride"(1), a car-sharing service that utilizes "COMS" ultra-compact BEVs (battery electric vehicles), from September 9 to October 13. The tests will be carried out by four members of the Toyota City Connected Society Verification Promotion Council: Toyota, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd. (Aioi Nissay Dowa), UPR Corporation (UPR), and Toyota City--which is an SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) Future City.Using driving data from Toyota City's municipal Ha:mo Ride service, the tests aim to verify the capability of raising awareness of safe driving among users, and of providing peace of mind in the event of collisions.Specifically, driving data will be used to evaluate the safe driving performance of Ha:mo Ride members who have agreed to participate in the tests. Members will be assigned one of five grades, and those who drive safely will be gifted Ha:mo points; these points can be used for partial payment of members' next usage fees, or converted to Toyota Ecopoints(2) or PeX Points(3). By establishing a system that rewards safe driving, the verification tests seek to raise awareness of safe driving among users.When Ha:mo Ride members or tourists who make short-term use of Ha:mo Ride are driving, and the vehicles detect a significant impact--one large enough to make continued driving problematic--a report is automatically sent to the Automated Report Desk. The operating company will then make a Ha:mo Peace-of-Mind Telephone Call to the user's registered telephone number. In this way, the verification tests seek to provide peace of mind in the event of an accident.Going forward, through the resolution of regional problems, the Toyota City Connected Society Verification Promotion Council aims to establish systems that make mobility safe, secure, and comfortable for everyone.(1) A car-sharing system that utilizes ultra-compact BEVs suitable for short-distance round trip or one-way usage.(2) Toyota Ecopoints are issued by Toyota City in a variety of fields to people who act in an environmentally friendly manner. Points can be exchanged for a wide range of products, such as municipal trash bags and toilet paper.(3) PeX Points are issued by the PeX point exchange service, and can be exchanged for a variety of products, including services, cash, e-money, and air miles.About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.