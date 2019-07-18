

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the pharma/biotech stocks that posted the biggest percentage decline today.



1. Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO)



Xenetic Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, research, and development of next-generation biologic drugs and novel orphan oncology therapeutics.



Lost 49.26% to close Wednesday's (July 17) trading at $5.50.



News: The Company has priced an underwritten public offering of 2.3 million shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 2.3 million shares of the common stock.



According to the Company, each share of common stock is being sold together with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at a combined price to the public of $6.50 per share and warrant. Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $15.0 million.



The offering is expected to close on or about July 19, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.



Recent event:



A one-for-twelve reverse stock split of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock was implemented on June 25, 2019.



2. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)



Senseonics Holdings is a revenue-generating medical technology company developing long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system for people with diabetes.



Lost 23.21% to close Wednesday's trading at $1.29.



News: The Company announced that it has commenced a registered underwritten public offering of $25.0 million of its shares of common stock. In addition, Senseonics anticipates granting the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $3.75 million of its shares of common stock.



Near-term Catalyst:



The Company is slated to report second-quarter 2019 financial results in the first week of August.



Preliminary net revenue for the second quarter 2019 is expected to be in the range of $4.4 million to $4.7 million compared to $3.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Revenue in the first quarter of 2019 was $3.4 million.



3. Curis Inc. (CRIS)



Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.



Lost 16.61% to close Wednesday's trading at $2.36.



News: No news



Recent event:



On May 14, 2019, the Company reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.



Net loss narrowed to $9.9 million or $0.30 per share for the first quarter of 2019, from $10.7 million or $0.33 per share for the same period in 2018. Revenues for the first quarter of 2019 were $1.8 million, compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2018. Revenues for both periods comprise primarily royalty revenues recorded on Genentech and Roche's net sales of Erivedge.



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Initial data on the combination of Fimepinostat and Venetoclax regimen in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), including patients with duel-expressor/double-hit Lymphoma are expected in the second half of 2019. -- A phase I trial of CA-4948 in patients with relapsed or refractory Hematologic Malignancies is underway. -- Initial efficacy data from phase I trial of CA-170 in patients with mesothelioma (high VISTA expressors) are expected in the second half of 2019.



4. MYnd Analytics Inc. (MYND)



MYnd is a predictive analytics company that has developed a decision support tool to help physicians reduce trial and error treatment in mental health and provide more personalized care to patients.



Lost 15.94% to close Wednesday's trading at $1.16.



News: No news



Recent event:



On July 10, 2019, MYnd Analytics and Emmaus Life Sciences announced that the proposed merger and spin-off transactions were approved by their respective stockholders. Subject to the satisfaction of the other conditions to the closing of the merger, MYnd will change its name to 'Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.'



5. Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)



Forty Seven is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company.



Lost 13.44% to close Wednesday's trading at $8.76.



News: The Company has priced its underwritten public offering of 9.37 million shares of its common stock at a price of $8.00 per share.



The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to 1.41 million additional shares of common stock. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $75 million.



The offering is expected to close on July 22, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Data from Phase 1b trial of 5F9 in combination with avelumab in patients with ovarian cancer are expected in the fourth quarter. -- Data from Phase 1b trial of 5F9 in combination with cetuximab in patients with colorectal cancer are expected in the fourth quarter. -- Completion of investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies for FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody with potential use as a novel conditioning regimen for bone marrow transplantation, is expected in the second half of 2019. -- IND-enabling studies for FSI-189, an anti-SIRP? antibody with therapeutic potential for cancer and other indications, are expected to be completed in the second half of 2019.



