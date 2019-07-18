LINE GAMES Launches Mobile Strategy RPG "First Summoner" Worldwide

Now available for Android and iOS in 142 countries

Players will be challenged to take full manual control and come up with diverse strategies to win battles

The grand opening event will give out various rewards

SEOUL, South Korea, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Strategy RPG "First Summoner ", developed by SkeinGlobe and serviced by LINE GAMES Corporation (https://line.games), has been launched globally today in 142 countries.

Now available on Google Play and App Store for download, First Summoner is a real-time strategy RPG built especially for one-handed play in a portrait orientation.

The game gives players full manual control over their hero and a deck of six cards, which can be assembled with various summon and spell cards. The key to winning battles is building, strengthening, and experimenting with each deck and coming up with strategies in relation to volatile situations of different battlefields.

First Summoner will feature a variety of content to keep players engaged, including World Map, the main scenario campaign of escalating difficulty; PvP arena Snake's Battlefield for players to compete head-to-head; and Roguelike dungeon Infinite Chaos of endless battle fields filled with treasures.

Celebrating its global launch, a grand opening event 'A 7-day Journey' will run starting today until August 1. The event will reward all players completing daily missions with in-game currencies and a Legendary Card.

For more information on First Summoner, visit official Website and Community.

About LINE GAMES Corporation

LINE GAMES Corporation, an affiliate company of the global messenger service LINE, specializes in the game business. Based in Seoul, Korea, LINE GAMES emerged as a premier developer and publisher in August 2018 by acquiring NextFloor, which has been making and servicing acclaimed mobile titles since 2012.

LINE GAMES is currently expanding its global game business, beginning with global releases of its major hits such as Destiny Child. Building upon its lineup of casual, puzzle, and role-playing mobile games, LINE GAMES is now working on PC and console titles ranging from open world MMORPGs and Survival MOBAs to TPS RPGs. LINE GAMES is working closely with LINE on its "fun challenge" to make great games across all platforms and genres.

