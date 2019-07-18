

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP AG (SAP) released earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at Euro582 million, or Euro0.48 per share. This compares with Euro718 million, or Euro0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to Euro6.63 billion from Euro6.00 billion last year.



SAP AG earnings at a glance:



