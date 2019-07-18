Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Pre-close trading update 18-Jul-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Pre-close trading update · Halving of H1 loss year-on-year · Robust balance sheet · Launched new UK TV campaign in July · New partnerships signed in July with Argos, Dunelm and Homebase · On course to meet full year loss reduction expectations on slightly lower revenue growth eve Sleep, a direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland (together the 'UK&I') and France, today issues a trading update for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the 'Period'). Trading In line with the rebuild strategy announced earlier in the year, the focus in the Period has been on reducing EBITDA losses and improving cash management. Good progress has been made in both cases. In line with Board expectations, the Underlying EBITDA1 loss reduced by 50% to GBP5.9m (H1 2018: -GBP11.9m), driven by the refocus on just three markets, greater marketing efficiency and a reduction in overheads. Net cash at the end of the Period was GBP12.5m. As previously guided Group revenue growth for the year is expected to be second half weighted. UK&I revenues for the Period were broadly flat at 0.9% below last year, owing to the planned reduction in H1 marketing investment, as well as the challenging retail backdrop and a highly promotional mattress market. France revenues decreased 29%, reflecting the Board's decision to prioritise margin contribution over revenue growth, as well as the additional work to localise and reposition the eve brand. Group underlying revenue2 for the Period decreased by 8% to GBP12.9m (H1 2018: GBP14.1m). The Board expects revenue growth to return in H2 with the launch of new marketing campaigns, three new retail partnerships and the further benefits of the rebuild strategy coming through. The Company remains on track to deliver a full year EBITDA loss reduction in line with expectations as it continues to focus on cost management, whilst full year revenue is expected to be slightly below previous guidance, owing to softer than expected market conditions in H1. Strategic progress Good progress is being made against the three pillars of the rebuild strategy: 1) Differentiated brand positioning: Brand continues to be a key differentiator to peers, with a new and distinctive UK campaign launched on 13 July, continuing to promote the benefits of a good night's sleep with a new endline 'eve.rise.shine.' In France there was a complete creative refresh at the end of June, including a new marketing campaign titled 'Renaissez chaque matin' (translation: Reborn every morning). 2) Expanded product range: Product development in the Period has been strong and is expected to continue through the second half, with expanded ranges across bed frames, storage, bedding and the baby collection driving on-going improvement in the KPIs of customer repeat rate and sale of non-mattress products. 3) Lower friction customer experience: The conversion rate has increased as eve continues to work on improving the entire customer journey and reducing the friction points to purchase. New retail partnerships Retail partnerships remain an important element of the strategy, raising brand awareness and increasing the number of places for customers to experience and purchase eve products. Since the Period end new partnerships have been signed with Argos, Dunelm and Homebase to sell eve products through their online sites. The Argos partnership is expected to commence around the end of this month, with Dunelm and Homebase launching later this summer. James Sturrock, CEO of eve Sleep, commented: "I am pleased with the financial and strategic progress made in H1, against a backdrop of substantial retail headwinds and the current competitive nature of the category. We have a strong new team in place, and there are early signs that the rebuild strategy is driving meaningful improvements in our key metrics in both the UK&I and France. Our focus on reducing losses, whilst creating a differentiated proposition as a sleep wellness brand, will underpin the business and lay the path to long-term profitability. We have some exciting plans and partnerships launching and I look forward to seeing more progress against our strategy in some of the biggest peak trading periods for the business in the second half of the year." Footnotes 1 Underlying EBITDA is defined as Group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and before share based payment charges. In the current year the performance relates to the three core markets of the UK&I and France. In the prior year it includes all the additional territories that eve was trading in at the time. 2 Group underlying revenue is defined as revenue for the core three markets of the UK&I and France for both the current and prior year periods and is used to provide a more meaningful year-on-year comparison. In July 2018, the Board reviewed the number of territories that eve traded from, deciding to focus on these three markets and withdrawing from the other territories. For further information, please contact: eve Sleep plc via M7 Communications LTD James Sturrock, Chief Executive Officer Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Limited (NOMAD and +44(0)20 7220 0500 broker) Matt Goode (Corporate Finance) Hannah Boros (Corporate Finance) Alice Lane (ECM) M7 Communications LTD +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: TST TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 13787 EQS News ID: 842823 End of Announcement EQS News Service

