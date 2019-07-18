

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) said that its performance for the first three months of the 2019-20 financial year was in line with its expectations. The company reiterated its outlook for the 2019-20 financial year.



All other targets and ambitions as set out in our financial results for the full year ended 31 March 2019, and based on the assumptions set out therein, remain unchanged.



The company said it will hold its 2019 Annual General Meeting today, and announce the results of voting at the Annual General Meeting later today.



The company expects to announce the results for the half year ending 29 September 2019 on 21 November 2019.



