Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: genedrive plc (GDR): Hepatitis C market frustrations 18-Jul-2019 / 07:30 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co Research: Hepatitis C market frustrations* genedrive plc (GDR) is a commercial-stage company focused on point-of-care molecular diagnostics. Its Genedrive(R) molecular diagnostic platform is at the forefront of this technology, offering a rapid, low-cost, simple-to-use device with high sensitivity and specificity in the diagnosis of infectious diseases. Rapid analysis of patient samples greatly aids clinical and public health decision-making, particularly in remote areas of developing countries. However, despite the clear utility of the HCV-ID kit for diagnosis of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections, the frustrating nature of the HCV market has led to little HCV-ID sales growth in 2019. Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/hepatitis-c-market-fr ustrations/ [1] +------------------------+----------------+--------------------+ |*To contact us:* |*Contacts:* | | | | |mh@hardmanandco.com | |Hardman & Co |Dr Martin Hall |dmh@hardmanandco.com| |35 New Broad Street |Dr Dorothea Hill|gp@hardmanandco.com | |London |Dr Gregoire Pave| | |EC2M 1NH | | | |www.hardmanandco.com |+44 20 7194 7622| | |*Follow us on Twitter* | | | |@HardmanandCo | | | +------------------------+----------------+--------------------+ *Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please *click here [2] *to read the statement.* *About Hardman & Co:* For the past 21 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the world with high-quality research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 842809 18-Jul-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f78cd6cdbd9571582d006da2b6a04b5a&application_id=842809&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=842809&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 18, 2019 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)