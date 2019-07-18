Canary View Security Camera Launches in the UK

Useful, Easy, Affordable, Safe

NEW YORK and BERLIN, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Already a bestseller in the USA, the Canary View smart home security camera launches in the UK starting July 2019. Extending the award-winning design of the flagship Canary Pro, the Canary View comes highly equipped with the latest security features to help users keep their homes and families safe. Simple in setup and packaged with world-class data security at just £79, the Canary View empowers consumers with automatic motion detection, one-touch access to first responders and AI-enabled person recognition.

The Canary View camera allows users to see what is happening at home from their mobile phone, tablet or computer at any time, from anywhere in the world - providing users with the same trademark smart security the company is known for, at a more accessible price point. Capable of deterring burglars, monitoring home nurseries or to simply keep an eye on the kids and pets, the Canary View keeps everyone in the know with smart notifications sent directly to users' mobile phone or tablet whenever the device detects activity in monitored locations, with a variety of options to respond.

With an affordable price point, the Canary View makes home security accessible to everyone. With an incredibly seamless installation process, users simply need to place their camera in any desired location and connect it to the power supply and local Wi-Fi network. Minimalist in design, the 15cm-high security camera blends perfectly into any interior, capable of bringing a smart sense of security into any location. Even when the lights are out, the Canary View delivers razor-sharp HD-quality video due to its automatic night-vision and a 147° wide-angle lens providing full insight into captured activity, whether night or day.

Further, like any Canary device, the Canary View brings to users the industry's leading technology to safeguard their personal data. During development, firm emphasis was placed on integrating Canary's in-house developed AI technology, ease-of-use and design into an affordable product without compromising data security. The camera and microphone can be completely switched off by setting the camera into a privacy-specific mode, and all data and videos are encrypted using security standards similar to those found in online banking. Information is then stored in high security certified data centers, ensuring that private information stays private.

For a limited time only, Canary offers a special launch deal: The Canary View camera is given for free with purchase of one year Premium Service Plan (£79), which includes 30-days of video memory, Canary Talk (two-way audio) and a Safety Button which contacts the police and informs them of the user's immediate location, regardless of where they may be. The Canary Pro indoor camera, with a built-in siren and environmental sensors, and the battery-powered Canary Flex indoor/outdoor camera, are also both available.

More information: canary.is

