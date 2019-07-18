Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2019) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company") is pleased to report on results of a recent stream sediment sampling program on its 5,140 acre Hammernose prospect, located alongside and easterly of the Coquihalla Highway, with the property situated approximately 19 km's south of Merritt, BC.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint stated, "We are very encouraged with the initial results on the Hammernose property. The sampling returned positive results and we are immediately formulating plans for 'on-the-ground' follow-up towards defining and tightening up possible mineralized drill targets focused around the highest gold and copper values. This property is right beside a major highway (Coquihalla) so the infrastructure and access are very good. Not only is this prospect now moving up on our priority list, we are very active in the Golden Triangle as well and look forward the majority of the work season there happening this summer."

The stream sediment sampling survey was carried out by Rio Minerals Ltd., on behalf of Spearmint, covering several creek drainages throughout the property area. Of the 21 stream samples collected, an anomalous gold value of 41 ppb Au was returned from the west side of the property and another value of 94 ppb Au from the east side of the property.

The stream sediment-sampling program also returned anomalous copper values. Six of the samples returned values between 68 ppm Cu to 92 ppm Cu.Two samples, in close proximity to one other, from the west-central part of the property, returned values of 116 ppm Cu and 135 ppm Cu.

The highest copper value returned from the stream sampling survey was 391 ppm Cu, from the eastern part of the property.

Recent exploration success by Westhaven Ventures Inc. on their Shovelnose property, located south of the Hammernose property has sparked ongoing exploration interest in this general area. The northern boundary of the Shovelnose property is located 1.5 kilometres south of the southern boundary of the Hammernose tenure, with the main exploration focus by Westhaven being carried out on the "South Zone" The South Zone, is located approximately 7.4 kilometers south of the southern boundary of the Hammernose property.

Westhaven completed 3,031 metres (m) of diamond drilling in eight holes this past winter at Shovelnose. That program continued to return bonanza gold grades, including the best hole ever drilled on the property (SN19-01: 12.66m of 39.31 g/t gold and 133.11 g/t Ag) and confirmed the potential for mineralization in the south fault block with the successful intersection of a gold mineralized vein zone in SN19-07. In addition, recent property wide exploration, including geophysics, soil sampling, prospecting and mapping, has identified several targets.

As with the nearby Shovelnose property, the Hammernose property requires further property-wide exploration to gain an understanding of the geological nature of the property and its significance within the now recognized Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB). The SBGB is generally described as a northwest trending, 110 kilometre long package of intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks of Cretaceous age, hosting several significant epithermal gold prospects.

Qualified Persons

The content of this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Greg Thomson, P.Geo., a director and qualified person for Spearmint.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include a portfolio of prospects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of six claims consisting of 9,157 acres bordering GT Gold Corp, the 920 acre 'NEBA West' & 6,803 acre 'NEBA' Gold-Copper Prospects bordering Aben Resources Ltd, the 'Henry' Gold-Copper Prospect comprised of two contiguous claim blocks totaling 4,912 acres in the direct vicinity of Golden Ridge Resources Ltd., and the 17,593 acre 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect consisting of six contiguous claims in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp as well as the recent acquisition, the 4,980 acre 'Prickle' property bordering Brixton Metals Corp.

Spearmint's other projects in British Columbia include the 'Gold Mountain Prospects' comprising of three separate claim blocks totaling 1,245 acres bordering Barkerville Gold Mines, the 'Safari' Copper-Gold Prospect consisting of 9,007 contiguous acres located in the northern Quesnel Trough in north-central BC directly bordering Serengeti Resources Inc. and the 'Hammernose' Gold Prospect consisting of 5,140 acres directly bordering the strategic alliance between Westhaven Ventures Inc. & Sable Resources Ltd. in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt located in Southern BC, Canada.

Spearmint's current projects also include the 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospects' comprising of 17,142 contiguous acres bordering the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project and Vanadium One Energy Corp. and Spearmint's 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. where Spearmint's drill results have intersected Lithium values as high as 1,670 ppm Li.

If you would like to be added to Spearmint's news distribution list, please send your email address to

info@spearmintresources.ca.

Contact Information

Tel: 1604646-6903

www.spearmintresources.ca

"James Nelson"

President

Spearmint Resources Inc.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46341