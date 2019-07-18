Hamburg Marketing: Hamburg Cruise Days - Hamburg Celebrates Its Unique Maritime Culture With the World's Largest Cruise Festival

HAMBURG, Germany, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 13-15 September, Hamburg will welcome over half-a-million cruise aficionados as they join the festivities of Hamburg Cruise Days 2019, the 7th and largest iteration of the Hanseatic city's celebration of the cruise.

As one of Europe's most prominent cruise ports, Hamburg attracts many cruise-lovers from around the world and is proud of its strong maritime culture and deep seafaring roots. The festival will take part both on and off shore, with spectators able to enjoy a diverse programme including firework displays, harbour illuminations, culinary experiences, ship presentations, live music, harbour cruises and the largest parade of cruise liners to date with twelve participating ships.

Hamburg Cruise Days 2019 will see the city's vibrant waterfront transformed, with the world of cruise travel brought onto dry land - with dedicated themed areas for maritime markets, live music and dance, culinary specialties, recreation and sports, as well as activities and games for all.

A fun spectacle for the uninitiated or an exciting exhibition for those that love liners, the three-day event will see a record twelve liners involved, five of which will star in the Grand Parade complete with a lavish firework display. The parade will be led by AIDAperla (AIDA Cruises), followed by EUROPA (Hapag-Lloyd Cruises), MSC Preziosa (MSC Cruises), Mein Schiff 4 (TUI Cruises) and World Explorer (Nicko Cruises).

Other participating ships in the event include the AIDAsol, AIDAvita (AIDA Cruises), Amadea (Phoenix Reisen), Costa Mediterranea (Costa Cruises), EUROPA 2 (Hapag-Lloyd Cruises) and the river cruisers Frederic Chopin (Nicko Cruises) and Sans Souci (Plantours).

Visit www.hamburgcruisedays.de/en for more information.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/948402/Hamburg_Cruise_Days.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/948401/Christian_Lietzmann_Cruise_Days.jpg

