EXCHANGE NOTICE 18 JULY 2019 SHARES SUSPENSION OF TRADING: DIGITALIST GROUP OYJ Trading in the shares of Digitalist Group Oyj has been suspended on the Nasdaq Helsinki today at 11:28 EET. The company will disclose further information. Identifiers: Trading code: DIGIGR ISIN code: FI0009008007 id: 24377 Orderbook has been flushed. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE 18.7.2019 OSAKKEET KAUPANKÄYNNIN KESKEYTYS: DIGITALIST GROUP OYJ Kaupankäynti Digitalist Group Oyj:n osakkeilla keskeytettiin Nasdaq Helsingissä tänään kello 11:28. Yhtiö tiedottaa lisätietoja myöhemmin. Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: DIGIGR ISIN-koodi: FI0009008007 id: 24377 Tarjouskirja on tyhjennetty. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260