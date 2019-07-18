Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $42.3bn Lithium-Ion Battery Market

Lithium-Ion Battery Market Report 2019-2029
LONDON, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts ($bn) by Type of Application (Industrial, Automotive, Consumer, Renewable & Grid Energy Storage), by Component (Cathode, Anode, Electrolytic), by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, South America) Plus 22 Countries; Including Analysis of 15 Leading Companies.
With an incredible amount of attention devoted to the lithium-ion battery market, deriving market prospects and opportunities can be difficult. Visiongain has looked beyond the attention-grabbing headlines to create an accurate market research report that will help you arrive at logical, valuable conclusions that are grounded in reality- not media headlines.
Lithium-ion batteries are the crucial high-density battery technology being deployed in electric / hybrid electric vehicles, grid energy storage for intermittent renewable energy technologies such as wind and solar power and consumer electronics and other industrial applications.
Visiongain values the lithium-ion battery market at $42.3bn in 2019.
With global, national/regional, and submarket outlooks for the lithium-ion battery market, this report covers all the key aspects of this industry. In addition, the report profiles the leading companies in the lithium-ion battery market, plus providing drivers and restraints analysis of the market.
Featured content
• 252 Tables, Charts and Graphs
• Global Lithium-Ion Battery Forecasts From 2019-2029
• Global Lithium-Ion battery Pricing Forecast 2010-2030 ($ / kWh)
• Lithium-Ion Battery Submarket Forecasts by Application From 2019-2029
• Industrial Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Consumer Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Renewable & Grid Energy Storage Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Lithium-Ion Battery Submarket Forecasts by Component From 2019-2029
• Cathode Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Anode Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Electrolytic Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• National / Regional Lithium-Ion Battery Forecasts From 2019-2029
• North America Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• US Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Canada Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Mexico Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Germany Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• France Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Italy Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• UK Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Spain Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Russia Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Norway Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Netherlands Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• China Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Japan Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• South Korea Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• India Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• ASEAN Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Oceania Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Asia Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• South America Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Argentina Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Brazil Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Latin America Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Middle East & Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Saudi Arabia Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• UAE Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• South Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Rest of Middle East & Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Forecast 2019-2029
• Supporting Analysis Explaining the Trends
• Profiles Of Key Players
• Panasonic Corporation
• Toshiba Corporation
• Johnson Controls
• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
• LG Chem Ltd.
• BYD Co. Ltd.
• GS Yuasa Corporation
• Hitachi Ltd
• Sony Energy Devices Corporation
• Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC)
• Philips AG
• Tesla Inc.
• Renault Group
• Lithium Werks
• Varta Storage
The lithium-ion market is forecast for continual growth. With a Visiongain report, you can learn how the development of this market could affect you. With 252 tables, charts and graphs, this 227-page report will be of interest to you.
Companies covered in the report include:
A123 Systems
AAP Global Limited
ABB
ABSL Power Solutions
AC Solar Warehouse
Accutronics Ltd.
Advanced Battery Management Ltd
AGM Batteries Ltd.
Anesco UK
Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC)
Aved Electronics, Inc.
Axion Power International, Inc.
BAK Battery
Batech South Korea, Inc.
Battery Power Technology Ltd.
Battery-Biz Inc.
Bender GmbH
Boston-Power
Bren-Tronics Inc.
BYD Co. Ltd
Camelion Battery Ltd.
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc
Cell Pack Solutions Ltd.
Cell-Con Inc.
China BAK Battery, Inc.
Chint Group
Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL)
Corvus Energy Inc.
Customer S
Cyber-Power Electronic Corp.
Daimler AG
Dell Labs
Denso Corporation
Ding Tai Battery Co. Ltd.
Dong Yang R&D Co., Ltd.
Dow Kokam
Duracell, Inc.
EaglePicher Technologies, LLC
ElecSys France
Electrovaya Inc.
Ener1, Inc.
Enevate Corporation
Envia Systems, Inc.
Envision
E-One Moli Energy Ltd.
Excell Battery Group
Fundação Parque Tecnológico Itaipu (FPTI)
Genport srl
GlobTek, Inc.
GP Batteries USA
Graphenano
GS Battery USA
GS Yuasa Corporation
GSR Capital
Hitachi Ltd.
HYB Battery Co. Ltd.
IBT Power Limited
INCJ
J&A Electronics Co. Ltd.
Jade technologies
Japone International Inc.
JD.com
Johnson Controls.
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning Company
Johnson Matthey
Kendoo Manufacturing Ltd.
LG Chem Ltd.
Litarion GmbH
Lithium Werks
Matthews Associates Inc.
Maxell Holdings
MIRA
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
NEC Corporation
NEC Energy Devices, Ltd.
NEC Tokin Corporation
NICA Power Battery Corp.
Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
Novofuel Inc.
Padre Electronics Co. Ltd.
Panasonic Appliances Company
Panasonic Corporation
Power Connection
Qnovo
Red Electrica de Espana
Reliance Jio
Renault Group
S.P. Electronics
SABIC
Saft Batteries
Saft Groupe S.A.
Samsung SDI Co. Ltd
Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd.
Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited
Shecom K.K.
Siemens
SK Innovation
Sony Corporation
Sony Energy Devices Corporation
Super B
Suzuki Motor Corporation
Tesla
Test Rite Battery Co. Ltd.
Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. (TSV)
Tohoku Electric Power Company
Toshiba Corporation
Toyota
Tyco
UK Power Networks
Uniross Batteries Corp.
Valence Technology
Varta Storage
Waxman Energy
Zhejiang Jiashan Economic and Technological Development Zone Industry Corporation
Organisations mentioned
Binghamton University
Central Electrochemical Research Institute
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)
Masdar Institute of Science and Technology
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), China
National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP)
Oxford University
South Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)
U.S. Army
University of Twente
