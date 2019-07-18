sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,062 Euro		-0,001
-0,80 %
WKN: A0MWMF ISIN: GB00B12WC938 Ticker-Symbol: CPD 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CADOGAN PETROLEUM PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
18.07.2019 | 11:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Directorate Change

Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, July 18

Press Release 18 July 2019

This announcement is deemed to contain Inside Information as defined under the
Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum Plc
("Cadogan" or the "Company")

Directorate change



Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan"), an independent, diversified oil & gas company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, announces that Guido Michelotti has submitted to the Board of Directors his resignation as Chief Executive Officer after four years in this role.

Mr Michelotti's resignation is motivated by personal reasons and will become effective at the end of September 2019, after the release of the Half Year report. Mr Michelotti will remain as executive director until November 15 in order to secure an orderly transition with the new Chief Executive Officer, while completing some activities started under his leadership.

The Board of Directors will begin the search for a new CEO and appreciates that Guido Michelotti has agreed to assist in the transition. An announcement on the appointment of the new CEO will be made in due course.

Zev Furst, Chairman, on behalf of the Board, wishes to thank Guido Michelotti for his leadership during a challenging time and for his contribution to a successful transformation of Cadogan, which has now a solid foundation on which to build its future.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum plc
Guido MichelottiChief Executive Officer+380 (44) 594 5870
Ben HarberCompany Secretary+44 0207 264 4366
Cantor Fitzgerald EuropeBroker to Cadogan Petroleum plc
David Porter+44 (0) 20 7894 7000

© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta