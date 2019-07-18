

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon's two-day long Prime Day 2019 celebration of deals surpassed the combined business of its previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday.



In a statement, the e-commerce giant, which has more than 100 million paid members around the world, said during the 48-hour period on July 15 and 16, Prime members bought more than 175 million items. And they also saved more than one billion dollars.



The members bought more than $2 billion of products from independent small and medium-sized businesses. The offers were available for members in 18 countries, double the number since the first Prime Day five years ago.



It was the biggest event ever for Amazon devices. The top-selling deals worldwide were Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote.



Top-selling deals for smart home devices included iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum, MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301, and Amazon Smart Plug.



Prime Day Best Sellers in the U.S. were LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, Instant Pot DUO60, and 23andMe Health + Ancestry kits. In UK, the most sought after items were Sony PlayStation Classic Console, Oral-B SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush, and Shark Vacuum Cleaner. In United Arab Emirates, the best sellers were Al Ain Bottled Water, Ariel Laundry Detergent, and Fine Towel Tissue Roll.



In the U.S., Prime members purchased more than 100,000 lunchboxes as well as laptops, 200,000 TVs, one million headphones, and more than one million toys, among others. They also bought more than 200,000 LifeStraw Personal Water Filters and 150,000 Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Kits.



At Whole Foods Market, the best-selling Prime Day deals were organic strawberries, red cherries, and blueberries.



It was also the fastest Prime day ever, with millions of items shipped in one day or faster using Prime Free One-Day, Prime Free Same-Day, or Prime Now worldwide. Member signups were also higher on both days.



Across the world, millions streamed Prime Day events. Prime Day Concert, presented by Amazon Music, was headlined by 10-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Taylor Swift. Other artists included SZA, Dua Lipa and Becky G.



