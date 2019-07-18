

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell notably on Thursday as investors fretted about a hit to corporate earnings from the prolonged U.S.-China trade war.



As trade tensions between China and the U.S. drag on, the Wall Street Journal reported that progress on U.S.-China talks were stalled over how to handle the Huawei ban reprieve.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 30 points or 0.54 percent at 5,541 after losing 0.8 percent the previous day.



Spirits group Rémy Cointreau edged up half a percent after reporting flat first-quarter revenue on a reported basis. On an organic basis, revenue fell 3.0 percent.



Speed-train maker Alstom shed 0.7 percent. The company reported 2 percent growth in sales for the first quarter, with 1 percent organic growth, mainly helped by system projects in the Middle East, rolling stock contracts in Europe and the Amtrak contract in the U.S.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale fell between 0.8 percent and 1.6 percent.



